MLC demands action against YSRCP leader

MLC and BJP Floor Leader in the AP Legislative Council P.V.N. Madhavsubmitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner on Friday demanding stern action against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Oolla Chinna for allegedly attacking and injuring the family members of a village volunteer M. Hemalatha.
Mr. Madhav said that the accused had been harassing Hemalatha for the past few days.
She informed the matter to her husband M. Srinivas, who in turn brought it to the notice of the Gram Panchayat.
The accused was summoned by the panchayat and asked to stay away from Hemalatha.
Angered at Hemalatha for bringing the issue to the notice of the public, the accused attacked her husband Srinivas and his brother Prasad, who are both active in the Jana Sena Party (JSP), with a knife on August 27.
Both the victims were severely injured and admitted to the KGH for treatment. Mr. Madhav sought stringent punishment of the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath