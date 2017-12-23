MLAs upset over bad road works

The District Review Committee meeting with Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa in the chair has expressed its discontent at the functioning of R&B Department in the district.

People’s representatives who participated said several road works remained incomplete and newly-laid roads were also deteriorating soon.

Expressing anger, MLAs warned officials that consequences would be severe if they did not change their style of functioning and they themselves would go on dharnas.

Mr. Chinarajappa instructed the Superintendent Engineer of R&B to submit a comprehensive report on the works taken up by the department and the progress.

He asked Health Department officials to obtain reports constituency-wise on the functioning of primary health centres and take remedial action.

He instructed Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam K. Ramachandra Mohan to allow for repairs and replacing sheets with RCC slabs of 12000 houses.

Poster released

The Home Minister released the poster of Visakha Utsav.

Lok Sabha member K. Haribabu said officials should pay attention to setting up of MSME parks utilisating the incentives given by the Union Government. Land and clusters should be identified.

Collector Pravin Kumar said the road from Paderu and Chintapalli and Araku recently was damaged and quality would be inspected and action taken against those responsible.

The AP Gramin Vikas Bank not sanctioning loans to units under welfare schemes was one of the reasons for not grounding them affecting targets. Government deposits from the bank would be withdrawn, he said. The Executive Director of Minority Corporation who did not attend the review meeting would be surrendered.

Regularisation of Simhachalam lands, civil supplies and housing were among the issues that figured.

MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, P.G.V.R. Naidu, P. Rameshbabu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, V. Anitha and Giddi Eswari, VUDA Vice Chairman P. Basanth Kumar, ITDA Project Officer Ravi Pattanshetti participated.