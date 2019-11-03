MLAs submit memo on fevers to Collector

Three legislators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday submitted a representation to District Collector V. Vinay Chand urging him to take immediate steps to contain the spread of viral fevers in the city.
P.G.V.R. Naidu, V. Ramakrishnababu and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar alleged that there was a sharp increase in mosquito menace and asked the Collector to take action by identifying areas where the incidence of fevers was high.
Anti-larvae operations and fogging should be taken up immediately, the MLAs said in their representation to the Collector.
The MLAs urged the district administration to launch a coordinated effort by involving officials of all departments, members of self-help groups, resident welfare and youth associations as was done earlier.
