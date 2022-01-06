MLA’s remarks on garbage collection fee draw rebuke

CPI(M) leaders and representatives of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) condemned the MLA’s alleged remarks.

YSR Congress Party MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao came in for sharp condemnation for allegedly remarking that sanitation workers should dump garbage in front of the houses of people who refuse to pay the newly-imposed garbage collection fee.

CPI(M) leaders and representatives of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) condemned the MLA’s alleged remarks on Wednesday.

Ward 78 corporator and CPI(M) leader B. Ganga Rao said that YSRCP leaders should be ashamed of their attempts to levy garbage collection charges despite strong opposition from the people. “The MLA’s statements are insulting and threatening in nature,” Mr. Ganga Rao said, exhorting people not to pay the fee.

VARWA general secretary B.B. Ganesh said that making such remarks with no understanding of people’s grievances was unfortunate. “It is the responsibility of the municipalities to collect garbage, maintain sanitation, and ensure street lighting and other amenities for which the public are paying taxes. VARWA demands that the YSRCP leader withdraw his comments,” he said.