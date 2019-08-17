MLA seeks reopening of FOB at Simhachalam

The closure of the existing foot-over-bridge at Simhachalam railway station is causing inconvenience to people living on the other side of the railway station to reach the main road.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu met Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and appealed to him to get the old FOB reopened pending construction of a new FOB to alleviate the problems of the people. The DRM agreed to get the matter examined and feasibility of reopening the FOB, according to the MLA.

Mr. Naidu told the DRM that the existing FOB was constructed about three decades ago after widespread agitations by local people under the leadership of former MPs P. Appala Narasimham and Dronamraju Satyanarayana. The construction of the existing FOB has resolved the problems of thousands of people, who were using it on a daily basis till date.

Due to the sudden closure of the FOB, the movement of thousands of villagers living on the other side of the station has been affected. The MLA said that the construction of a new FOB could take a long time, and in the meantime, the daily work of the people would be severely affected.

He said the existing FOB was recently strengthened by erecting new iron pillars. It was, therefore, safe to use the existing FOB till the construction of the new FOB.