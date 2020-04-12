MLA opposes plan to make KGH speciality hospital

Taking a strong exception to the proposal of converting the King George Hospital (KGH) into a speciality hospital, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has urged to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to drop the plan.

“The KGH is located in the heart of the city. More over, it also serves as the biggest referral hospital in the North Andhra Region. Many general patients are undergoing treatment in the various departments of the KGH. Making it a speciality hospital for COVID-19 might make the other patients vulnerable to contracting the infection,” the TDP MLA said in his representation.

Despite lockdown, the out-patient count at KGH is about 600, he said.

The MLA alleged that the State government was yet to utilise the chest hospital for offering effective treatment to COVID-19 patients.

“Converting KGH into a speciality hospital is against the interests of general patients. Several fishermen colonies are also located in the vicinity of the KGH,” he pointed out.

‘Prevent community transmission’

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said COVID-19 hospital should be on the outskirts of the city to prevent the chances of community transmission.