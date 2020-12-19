MLA: Naidu thwarting development of Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 December 2020 01:04 IST

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has criticised TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for protests at Amaravati and alleged that the former Chief Minister has been putting all efforts to ensure that Visakhapatnam do not become the Executive capital and Uttarandhra remains backward. The MLA alleged that the protests which were held on Thursday seemed to be well organised.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of three capitals is only for the overall development of the State. But Mr. Naidu is ignoring development of all regions and backing Amaravati with vested interests, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that Mr. Naidu is not caring about the sentiments of people from Coastal Andhra or Rayalaseema, who have been waiting for development of their regions.

Mr. Naidu should stop claiming himself as a national leader. He should remember how he was stopped and taught a lesson by people of Visakhapatnam when he tried to visit the city a few months ago, the MLA added.

Mr. Amarnath said that if capital was shifted one year ago without any disputes, Uttarandhra region would have been developed to some extent by now and employment might have been generated for the youth.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu was not a true leader as he was obstructing development. He said Visakhapatnam can compete with Hyderabad as it has more infrastructure facilities.