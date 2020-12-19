MLA: Naidu thwarting development of Vizag

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has criticised TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for protests at Amaravati and alleged that the former Chief Minister has been putting all efforts to ensure that Visakhapatnam do not become the Executive capital and Uttarandhra remains backward. The MLA alleged that the protests which were held on Thursday seemed to be well organised.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of three capitals is only for the overall development of the State. But Mr. Naidu is ignoring development of all regions and backing Amaravati with vested interests, he alleged.
He alleged that Mr. Naidu is not caring about the sentiments of people from Coastal Andhra or Rayalaseema, who have been waiting for development of their regions.
Mr. Naidu should stop claiming himself as a national leader. He should remember how he was stopped and taught a lesson by people of Visakhapatnam when he tried to visit the city a few months ago, the MLA added.
Mr. Amarnath said that if capital was shifted one year ago without any disputes, Uttarandhra region would have been developed to some extent by now and employment might have been generated for the youth.
He alleged that Mr. Naidu was not a true leader as he was obstructing development. He said Visakhapatnam can compete with Hyderabad as it has more infrastructure facilities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath