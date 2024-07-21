ADVERTISEMENT

MLA inspects Town Hall surroundings

Published - July 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav inspected the Town Hall, Club House and water tank area in One Town, and was shocked to notice broken liquor bottles, cigarette buds, heaps of garbage in their surroundings, here on Sunday.

Mr. Srinivasa Yadav said that he had come for inspection after receiving complaints from the public and expressed concern over the anti-social activities happening in the area. He recalled that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had spent huge money and renovated the Town hall, which has historic significance.

He assured to maintain cleanliness and protect the Town Hall. and added that the officials concerned would be directed to strictly deal with the anti-social activities.

