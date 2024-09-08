MLA inspects rain-affected areas in Bhimili constituency

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao assured the people of his constituency of a solution to the perennial problem of stagnation of rain water under the Sangivalasa bridge.

Mr Srinivasa Rao visited the areas affected by the rains in his constituency on Sunday (September 8).

Interacting with the road users, he said that he would talk to the National Highway authorities, Irrigation department officials and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and strive for a solution to the recurrent problem.

He suggested to Collector MN Harendhira Prasad to come up with a solution to the issue. GVMC Zonal Commissioner Kanaka Mahalakshmi was also present.

Later, the MLA inspected the compound wall of the Anandapuram High School, which collapsed due to the incessant rain since Saturday (September 7) night. He advised the officials to be wary of old buildings and take additional precautions during the monsoon. He directed MRO Shyam Prasad to ensure that compensation was given to the owners of two motorcycles and a cycle rickshaw, which were damaged in the wall collapse.