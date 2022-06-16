Andhra Pradesh: MLA dismisses allegations of illegal constructions atop Rushikonda hill

False propaganda being spread by TDP, says Muttamsetti

False propaganda being spread by TDP, says Muttamsetti

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao dismisses allegations levelled by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders over the unauthorised constructions at Rushikonda and destruction of Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam city.

He said that the TDP has been repeatedly spreading false propaganda on the constructions at Rushikonda to block developmental activities.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that during the reign of the TDP, a number of hills were allotted for development of properties to private persons.

The Minister said the TDP, when in power, had allowed construction of several buildings on hills along the Beach Road, meant to be leased out to IT firms. “Those buildings were all built during TDP rule. When they do something, they term it development. But when we do the same thing, they are calling it destruction of the environment,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The State government has reiterated that it is constructing a resort on the hill. The TDP is trying to politicise the matter,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao added that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu wants votes from the people of Visakhapatnam district, but does not want Visakhapatnam to be the executive capital of the State.

He also found fault with Mr. Naidu’s statement of ‘Quit Jagan, Save Andhra Pradesh’. Why should Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy step down, when he has implemented almost 95% of his poll promises?” he asked, adding the government was ensuring that benefits of welfare schemes reached all beneficiaries irrespective of their political affiliation..