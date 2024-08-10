ADVERTISEMENT

MLA converts her car into ambulance for use of tribals in ASR district

Published - August 10, 2024 08:38 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

It will cater to the needs of tribal people from interior areas who are facing difficulties in shifting patients to hospitals in nearby cities, says Miriyala Sirisha Devi

The Hindu Bureau

Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi of the Telugu Desam Party has converted her car, a nine-seater SUV, into an ambulance for the use of tribal people in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was launched in the presence of tribal leaders on the occasion of World Tribal Day at Rampachodavaram on Friday, August 9.

Ms. Sirisha Devi told the media that tribal people from interior areas were being frequently referred to the government hospitals in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram for better medical care. Shifting patients in private ambulances was putting a huge financial burden on them, especially shifting bodies back to the hamlets in case of death of a patient, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After coming across a number of such cases since taking over as the MLA, she had decided to convert one of her two cars into an ambulance, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The contact numbers for availing the service were displayed on the ambulance.

Recently, the MLA donated three inverters to government hospitals following requests from doctors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US