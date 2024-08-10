GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA converts her car into ambulance for use of tribals in ASR district

It will cater to the needs of tribal people from interior areas who are facing difficulties in shifting patients to hospitals in nearby cities, says Miriyala Sirisha Devi

Published - August 10, 2024 08:38 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi of the Telugu Desam Party has converted her car, a nine-seater SUV, into an ambulance for the use of tribal people in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

It was launched in the presence of tribal leaders on the occasion of World Tribal Day at Rampachodavaram on Friday, August 9.

Ms. Sirisha Devi told the media that tribal people from interior areas were being frequently referred to the government hospitals in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram for better medical care. Shifting patients in private ambulances was putting a huge financial burden on them, especially shifting bodies back to the hamlets in case of death of a patient, she said.

After coming across a number of such cases since taking over as the MLA, she had decided to convert one of her two cars into an ambulance, she added.

The contact numbers for availing the service were displayed on the ambulance.

Recently, the MLA donated three inverters to government hospitals following requests from doctors.

