Mizoram Governor visits Prema Samajam in Visakhapatnam

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu Babu distributing blankets to the inmates of Prema Samajam in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Haribabu lauds the services rendered by the organisation

Mizoram Governor K. Haribabu visited Prema Samajam, a non-profit organisation that takes care of orphans, old people, destitute and undertakes a number of other social services, here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by the president of Prema Samajam Pydah Krishna Prasad and other committee members of the Samajam.

Mr. Haribabu was taken on a guided tour of the premises and he also visited the goshala of the Samajam. He fed the cows and performed ‘Go Puja’.

Later, he interacted with the orphan children and distributed blankets and essentials.

He was impressed by the activities that the samajam has been undertaking since decades and lauded the efforts of the committee members.

Mr. Haribabu also said that Prema Samajam was giving shelter to many not only in Visakhapatnam, but also at its branch in Chodavaram.

Mr. Krishna Prasad briefed about the activities of the Samajam. K. Jagadiswara Rao, secretary, B. Sivaji, vice-president and others were present.