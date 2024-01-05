ADVERTISEMENT

Mizoram Governor Haribabu hails students for upholding Sankranti traditions

January 05, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Visakha Government Women’s College performing a traditional dance during the Fresher’s Day celebrations organised at their college, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The girls, dressed in their best, had a gala time in the shade of trees on the sprawling college campus, as they participated in the ‘Fresher’s Day’ celebrations of Visakha Government Degree and PG College for Women, beside the Old Jail Road on Thursday.

The celebrations began with a girl presenting a folk dance, another girl in the attire of a ‘Haridasu’ and some of the girls playing ‘kolatam’, presenting the Dhimsa and Lambada dances, ushering in a festive Sankranti mood among the guests.

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, who participated as chief guest, commended the students on upholding Sankranti traditions and culture. Addressing the students, he recalled the contribution of the late college founder Srungavarapu Surya Rao in establishing a college for women, and for securing funding for the college in its formative years. The takeover of the college by the government in 1992 was the turning point for its growth. He lauded the college on getting an NAAC A+ Grade, and for starting a Women Entrepreneurs’ Cell.

Mr. Haribabu elaborated on the programmes launched by the Central government for the empowerment of women. The thrust of the New Education Policy-2020 was to make students job-ready by the time they complete their graduation, he said, adding that the Bill provides 33% reservation to women in all spheres including legislative bodies.

College Principal S. Shobarani presided over the meeting. Later, the Mizoram Governor presented medals and certificates to meritorious students.

Earlier, Mr. Haribabu garlanded a statue of Surya Rao and paid tributes to him. Later, he planted a sapling on the campus. Vice Principal Y. Lakshmi was present.

