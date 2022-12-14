Mizoram Governor appreciates services of NGO

December 14, 2022 03:39 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ooha Mahanti, director of Rural Development Welfare Society, an NGO, received appreciation from the Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu here on Tuesday.

Mr. Haribabu, who is on a visit to the city, commended Ms. Ooha for receiving an award from the Wonder Book of Records International for her services to society through the NGO.

Ms. Ooha has been rendering services for the elimination of child labour and ensuring a bright future for the children and against the prevention of child marriages, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Suresh Mahanti, secretary of the society, explained about the activities of the organisation against child trafficking and provision of sanitary napkins for girls in rural areas apart from provision of educational material to students of rural areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visahapatnam districts.

Sri Gayatri Welfare Cultural Youth president R. Ravi Kumar was present.

