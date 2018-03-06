Mixed response to uniform system of assessment

P. Saisree, class X student, is quite comfortable with the uniform system of assessment as she feels it helps in getting the concepts right and memorising all the lessons taught during the academic year.

As the exam season sets in, CBSE students appearing for Class X share their experience. While some indicate that the process of shifting back from the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern to the uniform assessment system turns out to be smooth, others find the move after a gap of more than seven years a bit strenuous as they need to spend more number of study hours to complete the entire syllabus subject-wise for the final exams.

Chetan Sharma, another Class X student, says the shift from the CCE to uniform assessment system a little challenging as unlike in the earlier pattern, portions cannot be covered in parts.

Allaying apprehensions of those appearing for final examinations, D. Manjunath, Assistant Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, says keeping the change of exam pattern in view, special care has been taken for Class X students this academic year. “From providing free study material to model papers and conducting periodical counselling sessions and assessment tests designed by CBSE, students have been trained well in advance for the board exams. This will certainly help boost their confidence level,” he opines. Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, Nausenabaugh Nishikant Aggarwal says ample gap is given between one examination and the other so that students can prepare well in a relaxed manner without pressure.