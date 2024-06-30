Mithun Reddy spreading false propaganda against TDP, alleges Minister Ramprasad Reddy

Minister for Youth & Sports Mandapilli Ramprasad Reddy has alleged that Rajampet MP P. Mithun Reddy is spreading false propaganda against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Addressing the media here on June 30 (Sunday), Mr. Ramprasad Reddy recalled the recent events when former Minister and YSRCP MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, father of Mr. Mithun Reddy, was stopped during his visit to Punganur, the Assembly constituency he repersents.

The Minister said that as Mr. Mithun Reddy planned to go to Punganur on June 30 (Sunday), the police might have anticipated law and order issues in the town and issued a notice to him.

“Ever since the NDA formed government in the State, the YSRCP has been levelling baseless allegations against the ruling party leaders as part of political vendetta. The YSRCP leaders are unable to digest the fact that they have lost the elections,” said Mr. Ramprasad Reddy.

The Minister pointed out that it was Mr. Ramachandra and his relatives, who created troubles for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu when the latter visited Rayalaseema to inspect the irrigation projects as the Leader of Opposition during the YSRCP’s tenure and during the Yuvagalam padayatra of N. Lokesh (now IT Minister).

Mr. Ramprasad Reddy alleged that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy’s family ran a mafia when the YSRCP government was in power and exploited natural resources. “The Peddireddi family was running sand, laterite and granite mafia. The family had grabbed 10,000 acres of lands in Rayalaseema,” he alleged.

The Minister also said that the TDP government would bring to light all the “atrocities committed by the Peddireddi family”.