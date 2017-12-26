Mithila parishad cultural fest held at steel township

The 27th annual cultural festival of Mithila Sanskritik Parishad was organised at Andhra Kesari Kalakshetram, Sector IX, Vizag Steel Plant Township on Sunday evening.
All Mithilavasi residing in the City of Destiny attended the function in large numbers. Maithili Thakur, co-winner of popular reality show ‘Rising Star’ enthralled the audience.
Famous Maithili singer Vikash Jha (VJ) and Jyoti Mishra also entertained the audience. Maithili poet Vidyapati, the 14th century poet, was offered floral tribute by the dignitaries.
MLC P.V.N. Madhav was the chief guest.
Mithila Sanskritik Parishad (Visakhapatnam) president Baikunth Jha presided. over the meeting, according to a press release issued here.
