‘Mission for Pothole-free Roads’ launched in Visakhapatnam

Social Welfare Minister and in-charge Minister of Visakhapatnam district, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, launched ‘Mission for Pothole-free Roads’, here in the city on Saturday.

As part of the programme, the in-charge Minister himself filled gravel in a pothole at Siripuram Junction. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, MP M Sribharat, Municipal Minister P. Narayana, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and others.

Mr Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the previous government’s negligence led to the bad condition of the roads in the city.

Municipal Minister P. Narayana said that they have identified 4,441 potholes in Visakhapatnam city, of which about 2,009 potholes were repaired with ₹6.83 crore. The remaining potholes will be repaired at the earliest to make roads motorable, he said. eom

