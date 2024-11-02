GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mission for Pothole-free Roads’ launched in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 02, 2024 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Minister P. Narayana repairing a pothole during the launch of ‘Mission for Pothole-free Roads’, at Siripuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Municipal Minister P. Narayana repairing a pothole during the launch of ‘Mission for Pothole-free Roads’, at Siripuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

 

Social Welfare Minister and in-charge Minister of Visakhapatnam district, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, launched ‘Mission for Pothole-free Roads’, here in the city on Saturday.

As part of the programme, the in-charge Minister himself filled gravel in a pothole at Siripuram Junction. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, MP M Sribharat, Municipal Minister P. Narayana, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and others.

Mr Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the previous government’s negligence led to the bad condition of the roads in the city.

Municipal Minister P. Narayana said that they have identified 4,441 potholes in Visakhapatnam city, of which about 2,009 potholes were repaired with ₹6.83 crore. The remaining potholes will be repaired at the earliest to make roads motorable, he said. eom

Published - November 02, 2024 11:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.