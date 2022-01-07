Missing youth found murdered, three arrested

Visakhapatnam

07 January 2022 17:33 IST

Grudge over an extramarital affair is suspected to be reason behind the incident, say police

The Parawada police have cracked the missing case of a 26-year-old youth by arresting three persons who had allegedly murdered him in July last year. The three were arrested on Thursday and the skeletal parts were also recovered from the spot, where they had hid the body after killing him.

According to the police, an old grudge over an extramarital affair is said to be the reason behind the incident.

On September 19, 2021, Parawada police had received a complaint from one Muthayala Naidu, stating that his son V. Akhilesh, a native of Venkatapathipalem of Parawada and resident of Ramachandra Nagar, Gajuwaka, was missing.

Akhilesh, who was married to a woman about two years ago, was reportedly having an extramarital affair with another married woman, a known acquaintance of his wife.

Akhilesh allegedly eloped with the woman and started to stay in a rented house at Anandapuram during June 2021. Later, the duo shifted to some other place.

Some time in July 2021, Akhilesh reportedly told the woman that he would go back to the house at Anandapuram to collect the leftover luggage. However, after that he did not return.

In the investigation, police found that three family members of the woman, S. Vasu (38), P. Vamsi and K. Sandeep, in their early 20s, had allegedly killed Akhilesh on July 13, 2021, under the motive of saving family honour.

Inspector of Parawada Police Station, P. Eswara Rao, said that the trio had abducted the deceased and had taken him to an isolated spot near Sontyam and killed him by beating him with stones.

The accused also smashed the face of Akhilesh with stones to conceal his identity.

Thereafter, they hid the body under bushes and stones and sprinkled red chilli and pepper powder to escape detection from the dog squad.

According to the police, the trio were earlier questioned, but they pretended not knowing anything.

However, based on a tip-off and some sustained investigation the police zeroed in on the accused and after interrogation they confessed to the crime. They also led the police to the place where they had hid the body. The accused were sent in remand.