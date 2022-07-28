Missing woman from Visakhapatnam traced in Bengaluru

She confirmed this in a message to her parents, say police

The case of the 21-year-old married woman N. Sai Priya, who had reportedly gone missing from R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday night, took a fresh turn with the police confirming that she was traced in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

According to the police, she had eloped with the person with whom she is in love for many years and reached Bengaluru. “She had confirmed this in a message to her parents and this was communicated to us by her parents,” said Inspector of Three Town Police Station Korada Rama Rao.

She had gone missing from the beach on Monday night, while her husband who had accompanied her, was busy seeing something in his mobile phone.

Based on the suspicion that she might have been swept away by waves, as she was playing in the waters minutes before her disappearance, the police, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard had deployed all their resources in search of her in Bay of Bengal.

“That is why we were unable to trace her, despite search and rescue operation for the last 72 hours,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

Since Wednesday morning various social posts were making rounds that she went to Nellore. But the police did not comment on them until they got a confirmation that she is in Bengaluru.

Sai Priya was married to Srinivasa Rao in July 2020. While Srinivasa Rao works in a pharmacy company in Hyderabad, Sai Priya was a homemaker at their house in NAD Junction.

Srinivasa Rao had come to Visakhapatnam a few days back to celebrate their marriage anniversary. On Monday, the couple had gone to R.K Beach. While Srinivasa Rao was watching his mobile, Sai Priya had gone missing.

The police said that Sai Priya was in love with another person since her school days and she had gone to him, according to her parents. “But we are yet to ascertain how she had gone to Bengaluru or whether the person had come here and taken her,” said the police.

The investigation is on.