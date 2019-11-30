Missing West Bengal girl rescued from Vizag railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Visakhapatnam on Friday rescued a minor girl who went missing from West Bengal from the city, within three hours of receiving information from the West Bengal police.

WhatsApp comes in handy

According to the RPF officials, a 12th class girl went missing from Sitai of Cooch Bihar district in West Bengal on November 28. She was reportedly travelling in a south-bound train.

The RPF officials in Visakhaptnam received the information at around 12.40 p.m. on Friday.

The RPF officials posted a photograph of the girl in their officials WhatsApp group.

Meanwhile, arrangements were also made to check all the trains coming from the North East.

Intensive search

As part of the search operation, which was monitored by RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Visakhapatnam) Jitendra Srivastava, the teams checked all the south-bound trains at the city railway stations under the Waltair division. The CCTV footage of all the railway stations was also monitored.

After an intensive search that lasted more than three hours, the RPF personnel found the girl travelling in the S-7 coach of Train No. 121514 Guwahati - Secunderabad Express, which chugged into the city railway station at around 3.45 p.m.

“The parents of the girl and the West Bengal police have been informed. The girl is now under the care of the RPF and the Child Welfare Committee. The search operation needed a lot of patience and determination. All RPF personnel should imbibe the spirit,” said Vidhya Bhusan, General Manager of East Coast Railway.