Missing gold jewellery recovered

The city police recovered over 235 grams gold jewellery worth ₹12 lakh that was lost by a family during shopping at the Jagadamba Centre in the city on Sunday evening. Two auto drivers who had reportedly found the bag containing the gold jewellery shared it.

DCP (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that P. Venkateswara Rao of Akkayyapalem in the city came to Jagadamba Centre in his car along with family members on Sunday evening. While alighting from the car, a bag containing gold ornaments fell from his wife.

Later, Mr. Rao along with his family approached the MR Peta police station in the city and lodged a complaint on the missing jewellery. While examining the CCTV footage, the MP Peta Inspector Ch. Simhadri Naidu noticed one auto-rickshaw driver picking up the bag.

The police have traced the auto-rickshaw and the owner Gandi Francis at Dolphin Junction. Francis reportedly confessed to finding the bag and sharing the gold with another driver Mugi Dhanaraju, a resident of Chengalraopeta. The Inspector later recovered the entire gold and handed them to the complainants immediately. Since there is no criminal intent both the auto drivers were allowed to go after a stern warning, said Mr. Suresh Babu.