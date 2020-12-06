Missing bag with gold ornaments traced in 1 hour

Quick response from the city traffic police helped a woman get back her missing bag containing gold ornaments worth ₹8 lakh within an hour, here on Saturday.

The police said T. Radhika (41) boarded an auto-rickshaw from Railway Station to RTC Complex, in the city. While getting down, she forgot her bag in the vehicle. After realising about the lost bag, she immediately contacted nearest Dwaraka traffic police.

The traffic police alerted their counterparts and control room. The vehicle was tracked at Beach Road and stopped. The police recovered the bag and handed it over to Ms. Radhika.

The police said that the auto driver didn’t know that the bag was left in the vehicle.