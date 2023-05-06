ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants loot 23 tola gold ornaments from a doctor’s house at NAD Junction in Visakhapatnam

May 06, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants gained entry into a house and made good with about 23 tolas of gold and 250 grams of silver near NAD Junction under Airport Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Saturday.

Inspector of Crime (West Sub-Division) K. Durga Prasad said that a couple, both doctors, along with their daughter and son-in-law were present in the flat in an apartment. After 1.30 a.m., the doctor’s wife had gone to relatives house on the third floor, by locking the house. Since it was locked, an unidentified miscreant had allegedly entered the house by breaking the lock. He had then made good with the property in the wardrobe. During the theft, three persons were sleeping in the house, he said.

Following complaint, the police have inspected the crime scene and collected details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered under Airport Police Station. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US