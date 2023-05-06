HamberMenu
Miscreants loot 23 tola gold ornaments from a doctor’s house at NAD Junction in Visakhapatnam

May 06, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants gained entry into a house and made good with about 23 tolas of gold and 250 grams of silver near NAD Junction under Airport Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Saturday.

Inspector of Crime (West Sub-Division) K. Durga Prasad said that a couple, both doctors, along with their daughter and son-in-law were present in the flat in an apartment. After 1.30 a.m., the doctor’s wife had gone to relatives house on the third floor, by locking the house. Since it was locked, an unidentified miscreant had allegedly entered the house by breaking the lock. He had then made good with the property in the wardrobe. During the theft, three persons were sleeping in the house, he said.

Following complaint, the police have inspected the crime scene and collected details.

A case was registered under Airport Police Station. Further investigation is on.

