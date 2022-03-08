Miscreants flee away with five tolas of gold, 2kg silver from a house at Visakhapatnam’s Duvvada

The Hindu Bureau March 08, 2022 13:44 IST

Incident occurred during absence of inmates and further investigation is on

Unidentified miscreants have gained entry into a locked house and allegedly made good with about five tolas of gold ornaments and 2kg of silver articles at Rajeev Nagar Phase-VII under Duvvada Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city. The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday morning during the absence of the inmates and it came to light late on Monday night after inmates of the house lodged a complaint with the police. According to Inspector of Duvvada Police Station, G. Lakshmi, the house owner, also employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and his wife had gone to Hyderabad. He had left home for work on Monday morning. After he reached his residence in the evening, he allegedly found that the door of the house was broken. He found that some unidentified persons had entered the house and fled with five tolas of gold and 2kg of silver. The victim immediately contacted the police, who reached the spot and registered a case based on the complaint. Further investigation is on.



