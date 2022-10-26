Miscreants enter house; attack inmate at Pendurthi, in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants gained entry into a house and allegedly attacked a woman with a sharp-edged object in an attempted robbery at Cheemalapalli, in the city outskirt areas of Pendurthi, in Visakhapatnam, during the wee hours of October 26. The miscreants have also reportedly fled away with about ₹5,000 cash from the house.

As per primary information from the police, the miscreants have entered the house by opening a window grill. A 26-year old woman, inmate who noticed them reportedly tried to stop them, and she was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on her back. As she raised an alarm, inmates who were sleeping in the other room also woke up. The miscreants then fled from the spot, said Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station, B. Nageswara Rao.

The Station House Officer (SHO) also added that the the miscreants have fled with around ₹5,000 cash. “Though there was also gold in the house, probably the robbers did not have much time, as the woman raised an alarm,” he said.

Soon after the incident was reported, Pendurthi police, crime wing personnel with clues team, Dogs squad reached the spot. The woman was also shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

While there are speculation that the miscreants could be from the chaddi-baniyan gang, the city police opined that it was too early to come to a conclusion. Pendurthi Police have registered a case and investigation is on.