July 21, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A driver and cleaner had a miraculous escape after the lorry on which they were travelling caught fire near Yendada Junction, during the early hours of Friday in Visakhapatnam. It was learnt that the truck was heading to Odisha from Visakhapatnam, when the incident occurred. Arilova police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. While no casualities were reported in the incident, the police are yet to ascertain cause of the fire.

