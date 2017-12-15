Miracle Software opens AI lab

Miracle Valley, new facility set up by Miracle Software Systems on Hill No. 2 of IT Special Economic Zone, Madhurawada was launched for development as a premier R&D lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The soft launch of the facility was made during the second day of Digital Summit-2017 being organised by Miracle to sensitise students from across the State emerging digital technologies.

Various tech talks by domain experts were organised at the new facility which will have a seating capacity for 600. CEO of Miracle Prasad Lokam said nearly 3,000 youth from across the State attended the tech talks on the second day.

Speakers were drawn from tech giants like IBM, Microsoft, Google and AWS, who underlined the need for technical enablement of the students to increase their employment quotient.

Director of Marketing & Innovation Labs Chanakya Lokam said the main intention behind the five-day event was to educate students and IT professionals on advanced technologies. The tech talks will continue on Friday.

As part of the summit, hackathon will be conducted on December 16 and mega job fair at Rushikonda on December 17.