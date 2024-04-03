GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor scuffle between two leads to death of 57-year-old at Allipuram

April 03, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A minor scuffle between two persons led to the death of a 57-year-old at Allipuram area, late on Tuesday night. According to the Two Town police, the deceased V. Sriramulu runs a soda truck. While selling sodas at Allipuram, Sriramulu got into a heated argument with a ration dealer named A. Damu after he placed his vehicle right in front the latter’s shop.

The argument led to the duo pushing and jostling each other, which eventually saw Sriramulu fall down. After falling down, Sriramulu lost consciousness and was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead. The Two Town police have taken Damu into their custody and registered a case.

