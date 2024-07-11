Minor girl’s murder case: body of suspect found on the outskirts of his native village in Anakapalli district

The body of B. Suresh (26), the prime suspect in the murder case of Darshini (13) of Koppugundapalem of Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district, was found in an isolated place at the same village, on Thursday morning. The police suspect that the youth might have committed suicide after committing the murder. The Anakapalli district police have formed 12 special teams and were searching for Suresh.

As per the Rambilli police, the body was found in an agricultural field and was in a completely decomposed state. The family members of Suresh have also identified the body. The police said that there were no injury marks on the body of Suresh. The body was shifted to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalli for post-mortem. “Based on the post-mortem report, we can ascertain how the suspect had died,” the police added.

On July 6, Suresh had gained entry into the house of Darshini and allegedly attacked her with a knife. She died on the spot. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot. Rambilli police have registered a case and found that Suresh was arrested by them during April this year on the charges of harassing Darshini. He was jailed and had came out on bail during June-end. The police had also announced ₹50,000 as award for those who inform whereabouts of Suresh. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.