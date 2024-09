A girl aged around 17 years reportedly tried to end life by consuming some poisonous substance at RK Beach here on Friday. The lifeguards and locals who were present at the spot immediately shifted her to King George Hospital. The reasons for the attempt is yet to be ascertained. Those who in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.