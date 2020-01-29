Minor girl ‘raped’ in Visakha Agency

A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by an employee of the A.P. Tribal Welfare Department under Anantagiri police station limits in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

The girl is a Class IX student of a government residential school. Though the alleged incident took place a few days ago, it came to light on Tuesday. Police officials said neither did the girl nor her parents come forward to lodge a complaint, and added that they registered a case after the headmaster of the school lodged a complaint.

Police said that a few days ago, the girl, along with three of her friends, visited the residence of Sarveswara Rao, a junior assistant with APTW Anantagiri. The accused allegedly raped the girl when her friends briefly left the house to go to the market.

Accused on the run

Word of the alleged rape soon spread when the girl returned to her school. Locals appealed to the girl’s parents to lodge a complaint, but the latter reportedly refused to do so. Anantagiri SI K. Sudhakar said they have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections. “The accused is absconding. The victim has left for her hometown. We need time to probe into the case,” the SI said.