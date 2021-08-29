Minor girl ‘raped’ by stepfather

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 August 2021 00:05 IST

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather at Annavaram village under Chintapalle police Subdivision limits in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. Though the incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, it came to light on Friday night, after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police.

According to the police, the mother of the victim married another man, after the death of her first husband, a few years ago. The accused allegedly committed the crime, when the girl’s mother was not at home. The incident came to light after the minor reportedly informed the matter to her mother.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and are verifying the facts. Further investigation is on. Police are on the look out for the accused.