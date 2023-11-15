ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl ‘ends’ life in Vizag, parents allege harassment over love

November 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPTNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old girl ‘ended’ her life in her house in Sairam Colony of Kommadi under PM Palem police station limits in the city on November 15 (Wednesday).

PM Palem police station Inspector Y. Ravi Kumar said the parents of the minor lodged a complaint, alleging that harassment by a 25-year-old youth in the name of love had forced their daughter to resort to the extreme step.

Police said that the youth is one of the distant relatives of the girl’s family. Despite repeated appeals to the youth not to trouble their daughter, he continued to pester her, the parents alleged.

The PM Palem police have registered a case.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

CONNECT WITH US