HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl ‘ends’ life in Vizag, parents allege harassment over love

November 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPTNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old girl ‘ended’ her life in her house in Sairam Colony of Kommadi under PM Palem police station limits in the city on November 15 (Wednesday).

PM Palem police station Inspector Y. Ravi Kumar said the parents of the minor lodged a complaint, alleging that harassment by a 25-year-old youth in the name of love had forced their daughter to resort to the extreme step.

Police said that the youth is one of the distant relatives of the girl’s family. Despite repeated appeals to the youth not to trouble their daughter, he continued to pester her, the parents alleged.

The PM Palem police have registered a case.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / suicide

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.