Minor girl ‘ends life’ at Chodavaram

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 April 2021 22:04 IST

A 16-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after consuming harmful chemicals at Lakshmipuram village under Chodavaram police station limits, in the district on Sunday. According to sources, the girl took the extreme step after being reprimanded by her family members over an issue. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

Advertising

Advertising