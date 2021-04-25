A 16-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after consuming harmful chemicals at Lakshmipuram village under Chodavaram police station limits, in the district on Sunday. According to sources, the girl took the extreme step after being reprimanded by her family members over an issue. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.
Minor girl ‘ends life’ at Chodavaram
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 25, 2021 22:04 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 25, 2021 22:04 IST
