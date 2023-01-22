Minor girl ‘attacks’ father with a knife in Visakhapatnam

January 22, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 17-year-old girl allegedly attacked her father with a kitchen knife, while he was sleeping injuring him severely in Sankara Matam Road under IV Town police station limits here. The incident took place two days ago and came to light on Sunday, after the IV Town police registered a case.

As per the police, a 40-year-old person has been living with his 17-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son in Sankara Matam Road. The girl, who is an Intermediate student, reportedly fell in love with a teenager, a diploma student. The girl reportedly stole gold ornaments and cash from her home and gave them to the youth for his expenses. On coming to know about it, the girl’s father chided her. Her friend reportedly informed that he was not in a position to return the money and gold. Two days ago, the girl reportedly stabbed her father with a knife But he managed to escape and raised an alarm. On a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case.