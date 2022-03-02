Minor girl allegedly sexually assaulted in Vizag

Police yet to ascertain facts

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station, K. Ashok Kumar, said that the accused is a 22-year-old who is said to be known to the victim. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, a case has been registered. Further investigation is on into the case, police said.