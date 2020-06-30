Minor girl allegedly raped

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2020 23:02 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old youth at K. Kodapalle panchayat under G Madugula police station limits in Visakhapatnam district. Though the incident occurred on June 27, it came to light after the family members lodged a complaint with the local police on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accused had reportedly committed the crime during the absence of inmates in the house of the victim.

According to the police, the girl also complained that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident. The girl informed about it to her parents.

G Madugula police registered a case. The accused is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Investigation is on.