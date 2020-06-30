Visakhapatnam

Minor girl allegedly raped

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old youth at K. Kodapalle panchayat under G Madugula police station limits in Visakhapatnam district. Though the incident occurred on June 27, it came to light after the family members lodged a complaint with the local police on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accused had reportedly committed the crime during the absence of inmates in the house of the victim.

According to the police, the girl also complained that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident. The girl informed about it to her parents.

G Madugula police registered a case. The accused is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 11:03:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/minor-girl-allegedly-raped/article31957752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY