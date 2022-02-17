Minor girl allegedly raped in Vizag

Police send her for medical examination

A 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth aged around 25 years at Yarada hill under New Port police station limits here in Visakhapatnam city, late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the girl had come to a local festival at Pedagantyada along with her sister. While her sister left for home after some time, the minor girl along with a 18-year old boy, a person known to her, had gone to Yarada hill. Two friends of the teenager had also accompanied them. Among the two, one M. Raju (25), allegedly offered alcohol to them. While they were under the influence of alcohol, Raju allegedly raped her. The girl came to consciousness during midnight and called the Police Control Room for help. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. She was later sent to King George Hospital for medical tests. Two persons were taken into custody, it is learnt.

New Port police have registered a case. The case was transferred to Disha police for further investigation.