Minor girl allegedly raped in Andhra Pradesh

Police yet to ascertain facts

A 17-year -old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old youth under Cheedikada Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam district.

According to sources, the girl was allegedly raped by the youth who stays in the same colony. The youth had reportedly asked the girl to board his two-wheeler in the pretext of dropping her to college on Monday. He took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her.

Sub Inspector of Cheedikada Police Station K Sudhakar the police came to know about the incident through some sources and have sent a team to verify the facts. “We have also not received any complaint from the victim’s family. However, as part of the inquiry, we will record statement of the victim’s mother and ascertain more facts,” he said.

Man arrested

In another case, the Cheedikada Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year old man on charges of raping a minor girl. The youth was sent to remand. Police have registered cases under rape and POCSO Act.