Minor fire reported in a ship at VPT

A minor fire accident took place in a vessel at Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), here on Sunday afternoon.
No casualties were reported and no one was injured.
According to the VPT officials, the incident occurred in the BD51 vessel berthed on West Quay – 5, for crew sign on and sign off. The ship reached the VPT on Saturday.
At around 2 p.m., the crew found the crew change room engulfed in smoke and alerted the Fire Department of the VPT.
The fire brigade and fire float of the VPT were deployed and the fire was put out.
The officials claimed that the fire originated from oil soaked waste jute and cotton and boiler suits of the crew.
Short-circuit is suspected to be the cause. The VPT officials confirmed that there was no damage to the vessel.
