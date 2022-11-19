Minor fire mishap occurs in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

November 19, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A minor fire accident took place near the junction house of ore and flux handling plant in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was observed around 9:45 a.m. in conveyor CO-37A take-up area, which is located adjacent to the road connecting PP road and sinter plant.

The CISF fire brigade of VSP arrived immediately and extinguished it within 30 minutes.

There were no injuries to any personnel working at that area. A small portion of conveyor belt got burnt which needs replacement.

Trending

The repair work is under progress and the conveyor was likely to come back into operation by the end of B-shift.

There was no loss of production as supply to downstream unit continued through alternative route.