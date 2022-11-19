Minor fire mishap occurs in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

November 19, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A minor fire accident took place near the junction house of ore and flux handling plant in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was observed around 9:45 a.m. in conveyor CO-37A take-up area, which is located adjacent to the road connecting PP road and sinter plant.

The CISF fire brigade of VSP arrived immediately and extinguished it within 30 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were no injuries to any personnel working at that area. A small portion of conveyor belt got burnt which needs replacement.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

The repair work is under progress and the conveyor was likely to come back into operation by the end of B-shift.

There was no loss of production as supply to downstream unit continued through alternative route.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US