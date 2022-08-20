Minor fire mishap occurs at PSU in Visakhapatnam
The authorities are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire
A minor fire accident occurred in a public sector unit(PSU) under Malkapuram Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam on Friday. As per police sources, the fire was put out immediately. The authorities are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire.
