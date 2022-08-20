Visakhapatnam

Minor fire mishap occurs at PSU in Visakhapatnam

A minor fire accident occurred in a public sector unit(PSU) under Malkapuram Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam on Friday. As per police sources, the fire was put out immediately. The authorities are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
fire
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2022 5:16:46 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/minor-fire-mishap-occurs-at-psu-in-visakhapatnam/article65788796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY