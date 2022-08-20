Minor fire mishap occurs at PSU in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter August 20, 2022 05:15 IST

Staff Reporter August 20, 2022 05:15 IST

The authorities are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire

The authorities are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire

A minor fire accident occurred in a public sector unit(PSU) under Malkapuram Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam on Friday. As per police sources, the fire was put out immediately. The authorities are yet to ascertain the reasons for the fire.



Our code of editorial values